Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEFUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

