Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.65

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 21897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,502 shares of company stock worth $2,398,574. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.