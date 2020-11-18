Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $437.01

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437.01 and last traded at $435.69, with a volume of 22158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.31.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.62 and its 200 day moving average is $330.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

