Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $8,763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $431.93 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $439.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

