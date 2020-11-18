LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.75. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential downside of 46.25% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PaySign by 37,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 732,252 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of PaySign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PaySign by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

