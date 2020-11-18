Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.79

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $19,902,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $9,600,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.