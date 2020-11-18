Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

