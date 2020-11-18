Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.87

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.87 and last traded at $222.29, with a volume of 1468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average of $177.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,083,500 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

