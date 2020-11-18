Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

