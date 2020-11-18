Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

