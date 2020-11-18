Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.56. Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 price target on shares of Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10,248.74.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.