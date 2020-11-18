KeyCorp Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $44.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

CFX stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -696.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after buying an additional 1,776,826 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,548,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after buying an additional 1,410,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

