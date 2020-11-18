Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 808,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

