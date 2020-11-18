Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $722,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

