Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,058 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

