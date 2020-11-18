JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $446.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 65040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.02. The stock has a market cap of $653.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

