John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,668 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.