Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.01

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.01 and last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 19047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

