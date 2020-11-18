ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of ITT opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

