ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,793 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ITOCY opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

