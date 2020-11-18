iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 2,593,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 860,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

