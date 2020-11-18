iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.33

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.33 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

