Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,408 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 796 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

