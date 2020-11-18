Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

