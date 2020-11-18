Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $274.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $284.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.13.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

