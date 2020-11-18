Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of IAUGY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumer insurance products, including motor vehicle, home and contents, business packages, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, and commercial motor and fleet motor, as well as lifestyle and leisure, such as boat, veteran and classic car, and caravan insurance.

