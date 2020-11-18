Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of IAUGY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.
