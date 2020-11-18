IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in October

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMIMF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. IMC International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About IMC International Mining
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.