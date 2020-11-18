IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in October

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMIMF stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. IMC International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.