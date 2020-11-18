ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMGI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. ImaginOn has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
ImaginOn Company Profile
