ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Update

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMGI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. ImaginOn has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get ImaginOn alerts:

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.