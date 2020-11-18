IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $109,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDEX by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IDEX by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

