Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 23,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

