Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ichor by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 966,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ichor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ichor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

