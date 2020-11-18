Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. HSBC upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.