Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.38

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 675355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark set a C$8.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.94.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

