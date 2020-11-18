HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.37

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 4645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,007 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251 in the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

