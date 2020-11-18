HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut HMN Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ HMNF opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 152,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

