Head to Head Survey: Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Merchants alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Merchants and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.65% 8.55% 1.18% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and Shore Community Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 3.29 $164.46 million $3.46 9.68 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

First Merchants beats Shore Community Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.