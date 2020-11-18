Head to Head Survey: Materion (NYSE:MTRN) vs. Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ)

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Materion and Stamford Industrial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Materion currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Materion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Materion is more favorable than Stamford Industrial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Stamford Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 2.22% 7.29% 4.62% Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Materion has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materion and Stamford Industrial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.19 billion 1.04 $50.66 million $3.19 18.93 Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Summary

Materion beats Stamford Industrial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, strip, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium composites, ceramics, and engineered clad and plated metal systems, as well as aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. It distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Kairos Power to develop and supply materials for advanced reactor technology. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Stamford Industrial Group Company Profile

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

