Head-To-Head Survey: China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) & Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 288.87, suggesting that its stock price is 28,787% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 27.44 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.89

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

