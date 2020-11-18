Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce $5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.00 and the lowest is $4.67. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $17.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $18.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 27.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period.

Shares of GPI opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

