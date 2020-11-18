Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

