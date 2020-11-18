GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.09

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 21338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

