Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

