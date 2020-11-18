Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 582 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hologic were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

