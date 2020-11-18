Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 988,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 965,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 847,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after purchasing an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.