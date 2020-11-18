Glassman Wealth Services Has $46,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional grew its position in McKesson by 15,252.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

