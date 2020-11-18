Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.