Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,700 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the October 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,637.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

