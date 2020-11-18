Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.28

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 36042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

