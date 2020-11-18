Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.