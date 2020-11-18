Galileo Exploration Ltd. (GXL.V) (CVE:GXL) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Galileo Exploration Ltd. (GXL.V) (CVE:GXL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Galileo Exploration Ltd. (GXL.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $725,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00.

Galileo Exploration Ltd. (GXL.V) Company Profile (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Signal Gold property that consists of 79 lode mining claims located on the west edge of the Eureka District, Nevada.

